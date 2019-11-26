Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Navy said Tuesday it has suspended the operation of AW-159 naval helicopters after one of them made an emergency landing due to signs of a malfunction.
On Saturday, the shipborne, anti-submarine chopper, named Wildcat, made "a preventive landing" during patrol operations after a slight vibration of unidentified cause was detected.
"As a preemptive measure, the Navy instructed that the type of the helicopter be grounded as of 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and has carried out an investigation into the exact cause of the problems along with its manufacturer," the Navy said in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported from the incident.
Since 2017, South Korea has brought in eight AW-159 choppers, manufactured by Leonardo Helicopters of Italy, to better cope with threats posed by North Korea's submarines.
