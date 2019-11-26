Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(4th LD) S. Korea, ASEAN agree to promote free trade, regional peace
BUSAN -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed Tuesday to work more closely together to foster free trade and peace in Asia by elevating their strategic partnerships to a new level.
Seoul also declared its support for ASEAN's view on the Indo-Pacific concept.
----------------
Innovation event lays foundation for S. Korea-ASEAN cooperation
SEOUL -- The South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) innovation-related showcase currently under way in Busan will lay the foundation for closer cooperation in future industries, Seoul's science ministry said Tuesday.
The two-day event at the BEXCO convention center is part of the broader special South Korea-ASEAN summit to mark the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between the two sides, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
----------------
South Korean first lady attends K-beauty fest in Busan
BUSAN -- First lady Kim Jung-sook attended a K-beauty festival with the spouses of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders Tuesday, where they tested various beauty products made by Korean cosmetics companies.
The festival, themed "ASEAN Beauty, Make up Our Dreams," took place at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of the two-day South Korea-ASEAN special summit.
----------------
S. Korea, ASEAN vow efforts toward co-prosperity via free trade, promoting regional stability
BUSAN -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) vowed Tuesday to work closely together to achieve co-prosperity by expanding free trade deals and promoting security and stability in the region.
President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the 10-member ASEAN made the commitment in a co-chairs' statement adopted at the end of a two-day summit South Korea hosted for the ASEAN leaders to mark the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between the two sides.
----------------
Moon vows support for ASEAN's 'startup drive'
BUSAN -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his country will be with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the regional bloc's push for fostering tech startups as part of efforts for innovative growth.
"Startups will revive the future of South Korea and ASEAN," he said at the Startup Summit held on the sidelines of his two-day special summit with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries in Busan, a port city around 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
----------------
Moon asks ASEAN to keep sending unified message to N. Korea, U.S. for progress in peace efforts
BUSAN -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in requested on Tuesday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states continue sending a "unified message" to North Korea and the United States so that they can restart working-level denuclearization talks at an early date.
Moon made the call during a special working lunch with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries taking part in the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge down on foreign selling binge
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed a tad lower Tuesday, paring earlier gains on massive selling by foreigners who extended their longest selling streak here in nearly four years. The local currency slightly lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 2.15 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 2,121.35, snapping a two-day consecutive rise. Trading volume was moderate at some 524 million shares worth about 7.4 trillion won (US$6.3 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 534 to 291.
----------------
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
SEOUL -- The Navy said Tuesday it has suspended the operation of AW-159 naval helicopters after one of them made an emergency landing due to signs of a malfunction.
On Saturday, the shipborne, anti-submarine chopper, named Wildcat, made "a preventive landing" during patrol operations after a slight vibration of unidentified cause was detected.
----------------
Minister calls for N. Korea's active response for 2032 joint Olympics bid
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul called Tuesday for North Korea to work together with South Korea for their bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games, as agreed last year as part of efforts to boost cross-border exchanges.
During the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September last year, the two sides agreed to push for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics. No Olympic Games, summer or winter, have been staged by two or more countries together.
