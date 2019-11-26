Memorial service for defector mother, son begins
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- A three-day memorial service for a North Korean defector and her six-year-old son began Tuesday, about four months after they were found dead, apparently from starvation.
The 42-year-old Han Sung-ok and her son, surnamed Kim, were found dead at their home in southern Seoul in late July, sparking widespread suspicion they starved to death months earlier.
Citizens expressed condolences at memorial altars that have been set up at six of the state-run Korea Hana Foundation's regional offices in the area surrounding Seoul.
The government had planned to hold a funeral for them in cooperation with defectors groups but has not been able to do so as representatives of the groups rejected the plan unless the government accepts their demands for measures to better protect defectors.
Announcing the decision to press ahead with the funeral, the foundation supporting North Korean defectors said it could no longer wait for cooperation from the defectors groups.
Han and Kim's deaths brought attention to the harsh living conditions confronting some North Korean defectors here, though the national forensic service failed to confirm the cause of their deaths due to the decomposition of the bodies.
North Korean defectors usually receive settlement support for five years from their arrival in the South, including help with obtaining homes, jobs and education.
Much of the support, however, is not available after the five-year period or after they land a job, which critics say could make those people lacking a social network and job stability vulnerable to poverty.
