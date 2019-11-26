S. Korea, EU agree to boost defense ties
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the European Union agreed Tuesday to further strengthen defense ties during a biennial security dialogue in Seoul, the defense ministry said.
During the third Security and Defense Dialogue, the two sides shared their assessments of regional security situations and discussed ways to deepen defense cooperation, according to the ministry.
South Korea was represented by Lee Won-ik, director general of international policy at the Ministry of National Defense and the EU by Pawel Herczynski, managing director for common security and defence policy and crisis response.
"The two sides agreed to continue to beef up their defense cooperation through the South Korean Cheonghae Unit's participation in anti-piracy operations led by the EU and more active personnel exchanges, among others," the ministry said in a release.
The 300-strong contingent of Cheonghae is stationed off the coast of Somalia since 2009 for anti-piracy missions.
During the meeting, Lee asked for the EU's support for the Seoul government's efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea and the establishment of a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. In response, the EU director vowed strong backing, the ministry noted.
The security dialogue between the two sides was launched in 2015 and has been held once in two years.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
