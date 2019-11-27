Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 07:15 November 27, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea lawmakers have yet to pass 514 tln-won budget for 2020 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea still faces 3 major tricky issues to be tackled (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders call on N. Korea to stop missile tests (Donga llbo)
-- Hyundai Motor to build 1.8 tln-won plant in Indonesia (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders support denuclearization on Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean colleges' weaker competitiveness is 'national crisis': expert (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to crack down on any illegal transaction in real estate markets (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders call for suspension of N. Korean missile tests (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders agree on joint efforts for co-prosperity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor to build Indonesian plant to challenge Japanese rivals in ASEAN region (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor to build plant in Indonesia, construction begins next month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Leaders of Korea, Asean adopt joint vision (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, ASEAN vow shared prosperity via free trade, infrastructure projects (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to spur Indo-Pacific Strategy with ASEAN (Korea Times)
