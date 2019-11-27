U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to move to new role
WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert is expected to move to a new role within the State Department next month, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.
The move comes as denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.
Lambert was part of the U.S. delegation to the last round of working-level talks with North Korea in Sweden in October.
He and his North Korean counterpart, Kwon Jong-gun, had preliminary contact on the eve of the negotiations. Those talks ended without any agreement with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
Lambert's portfolio will likely be covered by Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong, who is No. 2 to the chief U.S. negotiator, Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.
Biegun, meanwhile, has been nominated as deputy secretary of state. If confirmed, he is expected to double as the top envoy for North Korea.
The two countries remain apart on how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.
Pyongyang has set the end of the year as the deadline for the negotiations and threatened to seek a "new way" if the talks collapse.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
5
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
-
3
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
4
N.K. firing drills may signal Pyongyang no longer respects military pact: former USFK chief
-
5
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book