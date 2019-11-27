Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

November 27, 2019

Nov. 28

1919 -- Twenty-three female members of an independence movement against the Japanese colonial rule of Korea are arrested.

1941 -- The interim government announces the doctrine for the foundation of the nation and sets up a special committee, headed by Rhee Syng-man, on U.S. affairs.

1956 -- South Korea and the United States sign a commercial treaty.

2008 -- The Supreme Court approves mercy killings for the first time in South Korea.

2011 -- Three Korean cultural traditions -- taekkyeon (a traditional Korean martial art), jultagi (tightrope walking) and weaving of mosi (fine ramie) in the Hansan region -- receive world intangible heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

2018 -- South Korea successfully tests its locally developed rocket engine, taking a step closer to the full-fledged development of the country's first space launch vehicle.
