Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 November 27, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/01 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 08/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 10/04 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 08/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 70
Jeonju 11/06 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 11/07 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/12 Rain 60
Daegu 11/05 Sunny 20
Busan 14/09 Sunny 20
(END)
