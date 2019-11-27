Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 November 27, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/04 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 08/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 70

Jeonju 11/06 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 11/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/12 Rain 60

Daegu 11/05 Sunny 20

Busan 14/09 Sunny 20

