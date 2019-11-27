Seoul stocks open higher on large-cap gains
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday on overnight gains on Wall Street
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 6.02 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,127.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The strong start comes one day after the local shares snapped a two-day rally to close slightly lower, mostly due to massive foreign selling sparked by a cut in South Korea's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
It also follows overnight gains on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.21 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at a new high of 28,121.68.
U.S. stocks, as well as South Korean stocks, have remained bullish since U.S. President Donald Trump last week said a U.S.-China trade deal is "potentially very close."
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December partly due to the prolonged dispute between the world's two largest economies that are also the largest importers of South Korean goods.
Most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics remained flat, but top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advancing 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.95 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
