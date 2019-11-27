Corporate loan growth slows in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The growth of fresh loans extended to companies in South Korea slowed in the third quarter from three months earlier, central bank data showed Wednesday, largely due to a cut in corporate investment amid an economic slowdown.
The outstanding loans to local businesses came to 1,183.7 trillion won (US$1.01 trillion) as of the end of September, up 20.5 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rise is slightly smaller than both the 22.2 trillion-won on-quarter gain in the second quarter and the 24.3 trillion-won increase over the same period last year.
The slower increase comes amid an apparent slump at home and abroad, which in turn may have forced companies to cut back on fresh investment.
In the July-September period, loans extended for facilities increased by only 6.2 trillion won, slowing from a 6.9 trillion-won rise three months earlier and 10.1 trillion won a year before.
Loans extended as operating funds gained 14.4 trillion won, slightly slowing from a 15.3 trillion-won increase in the previous quarter but up from a 14.2 trillion-won increase in the same period last year.
By sector, loans extended to manufacturing firms gained 1.9 trillion won, slowing from a 4.0 trillion-won increase three months earlier.
The outstanding loans to the service sector rose 16.1 trillion won, compared with growth of 16.2 trillion won in the second quarter.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
5
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
-
4
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
5
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN