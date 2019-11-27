Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Nov. 27
All Headlines 10:09 November 27, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Inaugural Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit in Busan
-- S. Korea-Vietnam summit
-- Interview with S. Korean Go master Lee Se-dol
Economy & Finance
-- Childbirth tally for September
-- Risk-on sentiment trims demand for safer assets
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
5
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
-
3
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
4
N.K. firing drills may signal Pyongyang no longer respects military pact: former USFK chief
-
5
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book