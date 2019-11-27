Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Nov. 27

All Headlines 10:09 November 27, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Inaugural Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit in Busan

-- S. Korea-Vietnam summit

-- Interview with S. Korean Go master Lee Se-dol

Economy & Finance

-- Childbirth tally for September

-- Risk-on sentiment trims demand for safer assets
