Hyundai Motor to build new headquarters by 2026
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will complete the construction of its new headquarters in Seoul by 2026 after breaking ground early next year.
On Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government gave permission for the construction of the 105-story Global Business Center (GBC) in southern Seoul after Hyundai Motor agreed to present measures that will ensure the building does not interrupt the Air Force's flight operations.
If completed, the GBC will be the country's tallest building -- taller than Lotte World Tower, which is in eastern Seoul. It will accommodate offices, hotels, stores and performance and exhibition halls.
Hyundai Motor now plans to set up a special purpose company and attract investors to jointly develop the GBC and related facilities, a company spokesman said.
In 2014, Hyundai Motor Group purchased the former building of state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. for 10.55 trillion won (US$9 billion).
When completed, the GBC will serve as the new headquarters for 15 Hyundai affiliates and house roughly 10,000 employees.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
5
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
-
3
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
4
N.K. firing drills may signal Pyongyang no longer respects military pact: former USFK chief
-
5
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book