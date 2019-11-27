(2nd LD) S. Korea, Mekong nations pick 7 priority cooperation sectors in Busan summit
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Moon's press statement, Korea peace process, other details from 6th para; ADDS photos, byline)
By Lee Chi-dong and Kim Seung-yeon
BUSAN, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and the five Mekong nations agreed Wednesday to prioritize cooperation in seven fields, stepping up efforts for synergy between Seoul's development experience and Mekong's huge growth potential.
The seven sectors are culture and tourism, human resources development, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT), environment and non-traditional security challenges, according to a joint statement issued after the inaugural Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The document was titled "Mekong-Han River Declaration for Establishing Partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace."
President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the Mekong five -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam -- laid out a vision for closer partnerships in the pursuit of a Mekong River miracle.
They agreed to "work together to bring about economic development and prosperity in the Mekong region, akin to the Miracle of the Han River, the rapid economic development that the ROK has experienced," the Busan declaration read. It used the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
Moon emphasized, "Our shared goal is for the people in Mekong and South Korea, totaling 300 million, to be prosperous together amid close exchanges.
"The development of the Mekong region starts with the narrowing of a development gap," he said during a joint press briefing on the outcome of the summit with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who co-chaired it.
The other participants in the summit held at the seaside Nurimaru APEC House conference hall were Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn.
"We have agreed to contribute to the strengthening of regional connectivity through the expansion of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, railroads and ports," he said.
Moon added, "Today, which will be remembered as a new starting point for South Korea-Mekong cooperation, we have laid a cornerstone for epoch-making development in bilateral relations."
The Mekong five welcomed South Korea's commitment to the development of the rural areas in the Mekong region via various cooperative projects, including the Integrated Rural Development Projects, Saemaul Undong (movement) and Energy Independent Energy Town Projects.
They also agreed to "develop ICT-driven projects, including e-Government and Smart Cities, that will promote digital economy toward the 4th Industrial Revolution and technological advancement in the region based on the shared vision that ICT is a driving force for innovation, sustainable economic development and prosperity in the region," the declaration added.
They reaffirmed that free trade and investment served as a "sound basis" for the development and prosperity of the regions and made clear their commitment to uphold the "transparent, free, open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system led by the WTO, while resisting any forms of protectionism."
For sustainable development, the two sides plan to establish a joint "biodiversity center" to contribute to biodiversity conservation in the Mekong subregion and a "water resources joint research center" in South Korea.
The Mekong nations reaffirmed their firm support for the Korea peace process. They pledged to "work closely together towards the realization of complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, based on the firm belief that a peaceful and stable regional environment is instrumental to the mutual prosperity of the Mekong countries and the ROK," according to the document.
All the five Southeast Asian countries have formal diplomatic relations with North Korea.
Cheong Wa Dae expects their supportive role in Seoul's efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and facilitate denuclearization talks.
South Korea and the Mekong five agreed to hold their group summit every year on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits in addition to an annual foreign ministerial meeting.
The Mekong summit followed the two-day ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit at the BEXCO convention center in Busan to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of their dialogue relationship.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
