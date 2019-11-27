The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:08 November 27, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.32
2-M 1.42 1.42
3-M 1.51 1.51
6-M 1.57 1.57
12-M 1.62 1.62
(END)
