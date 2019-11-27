S. Korean stocks up late Wed. morning
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Wednesday morning after getting off to a strong start on overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gained 7.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to reach 2,128.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners continued to offload local shares, one day after they dumped a net 858 billion won (US$729.5 million), the largest amount in over six years, largely due to a cut in South Korea's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
Foreigners became net sellers for 14 consecutive sessions on Tuesday, the longest streak since January 2016.
The advance by South Korean stocks follows overnight gains on Wall Street.
On Tuesday (local time), the Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.21 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at a new high of 28,121.68.
U.S. stocks, as well as South Korean ones, have remained bullish since U.S. President Donald Trump last week said a U.S.-China trade deal is "potentially very close."
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December partly due to the prolonged dispute between the world's two largest economies, which are also the biggest importers of South Korean goods.
Most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.39 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.73 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors climbing 0.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
5
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
-
4
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
5
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN