Groundbreaking for national letters museum held in Incheon
INCHEON, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A groundbreaking ceremony for a national museum aimed at promoting and conserving different letters and characters around the world took place in Incheon, west of Seoul, Wednesday.
Around 300 guests, including Culture Minister Park Yang-woo, Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun and local residents, took part in the ceremony for the National Museum of World Writing, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The construction of the museum, consisting of three floors on a total floor space of 15,650 square meters, is set to be completed in 2021. Its opening is scheduled for 2022.
The museum was designed to capture the aesthetics of "durumari," or scroll in Korean, the ministry said, adding the curved exterior of the building will provide an interesting experience to visitors.
"The National Museum of World Writing will be a place for ruminating the meaning and values of cultural diversity and creativity. ... (We will) do our best to rediscover diverse cultural assets and history through letters, and push for cultural policies that create new value," Minister Park said.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN
-
4
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border