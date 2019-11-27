KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKCHEM 73,400 UP 16,900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,800 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 32,550 UP 7,500
Daesang 23,450 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,910 UP 90
ORION Holdings 17,500 DN 250
KISWire 22,050 DN 150
LotteFood 425,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 94,700 UP 1,200
KCC 221,000 UP 3,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14600 UP150
KiaMtr 44,100 UP 150
SK hynix 82,700 UP 400
Youngpoong 633,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,700 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 238,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,900 DN 100
Kogas 38,550 UP 200
Hanwha 25,100 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 99,400 UP 1,100
DB HiTek 18,950 UP 200
CJ 94,400 DN 800
JWPHARMA 30,900 DN 250
LGInt 15,150 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,200 DN 160
SBC 16,700 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 UP 900
TONGYANG 1,475 DN 45
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 200
SsangyongMtr 2,230 DN 40
BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 250
L&L 13,750 DN 150
NamyangDairy 466,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 DN 250
Nongshim 238,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 37,900 DN 50
Hyosung 79,500 DN 500
Shinsegae 267,000 DN 2,500
