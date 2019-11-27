SKCHEM 73,400 UP 16,900

HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,800 UP 2,000

SK Discovery 32,550 UP 7,500

Daesang 23,450 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,910 UP 90

ORION Holdings 17,500 DN 250

KISWire 22,050 DN 150

LotteFood 425,000 DN 500

NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 40

CHONGKUNDANG 94,700 UP 1,200

KCC 221,000 UP 3,500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14600 UP150

KiaMtr 44,100 UP 150

SK hynix 82,700 UP 400

Youngpoong 633,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,700 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 238,500 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,900 DN 100

Kogas 38,550 UP 200

Hanwha 25,100 DN 300

Donga Socio Holdings 99,400 UP 1,100

DB HiTek 18,950 UP 200

CJ 94,400 DN 800

JWPHARMA 30,900 DN 250

LGInt 15,150 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 6,200 DN 160

SBC 16,700 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 UP 900

TONGYANG 1,475 DN 45

LG Corp. 72,200 UP 200

SsangyongMtr 2,230 DN 40

BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 250

L&L 13,750 DN 150

NamyangDairy 466,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 DN 1,050

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 DN 250

Nongshim 238,500 UP 2,500

SGBC 37,900 DN 50

Hyosung 79,500 DN 500

Shinsegae 267,000 DN 2,500

(MORE)