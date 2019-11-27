KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 35,650 UP 300
AK Holdings 32,350 UP 700
AmoreG 79,600 UP 2,300
HyundaiMtr 123,500 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 334,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,950 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,800 DN 250
TaekwangInd 1,090,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,500 UP 50
KAL 25,350 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,300 UP 330
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 44,650 DN 300
HITEJINRO 28,750 DN 300
Yuhan 219,500 UP 500
SLCORP 19,400 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 70,700 DN 500
DaelimInd 93,600 DN 600
Binggrae 55,700 DN 500
GCH Corp 21,750 UP 700
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 DN 100
POSCO 233,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 92,600 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,950 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,235 DN 20
DB INSURANCE 57,400 UP 2,900
SamsungElec 52,200 UP 400
NHIS 12,550 DN 100
LS 44,050 UP 250
GC Corp 125,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 30,950 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 118,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,300 DN 60
SKC 46,300 UP 350
GS Retail 38,900 DN 1,100
