KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 63,100 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 UP 300
KorZinc 413,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,940 DN 40
SYC 51,800 DN 800
IlyangPharm 21,600 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 112,000 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,315 DN 40
Hanssem 62,600 DN 900
KSOE 122,000 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 18,150 DN 500
DaeduckElec 10,350 DN 150
HtlShilla 82,400 UP 400
Hanmi Science 39,550 UP 150
Ottogi 564,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 43,850 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 33,800 DN 50
S-Oil 91,300 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 126,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 75,900 UP 200
Mobis 252,500 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,800 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,900 0
S-1 95,800 DN 800
Hanchem 96,900 UP 500
DWS 30,050 DN 250
UNID 46,800 DN 200
KEPCO 27,400 DN 400
SamsungSecu 36,450 UP 250
SKTelecom 245,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,500 DN 200
HyundaiElev 72,800 DN 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,350 DN 200
Hanon Systems 10,900 DN 100
SK 260,000 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 6,130 0
GKL 19,700 DN 150
Handsome 32,450 UP 700
