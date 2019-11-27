WJ COWAY 94,300 DN 1,800

LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 1,000

IBK 11,950 UP 50

KorElecTerm 41,650 DN 400

NamhaeChem 8,300 DN 240

DONGSUH 17,550 UP 100

BGF 5,730 0

SamsungEng 19,200 0

SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 DN 500

PanOcean 4,365 UP 70

SAMSUNG CARD 37,600 UP 550

CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 400

KT 27,300 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 DN3500

LG Uplus 13,750 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 900

KT&G 97,900 UP 300

DHICO 5,460 DN 30

LG Display 13,950 DN 200

Kangwonland 30,200 UP 300

NAVER 172,500 DN 500

Kakao 157,500 0

NCsoft 505,000 DN 16,000

DSME 27,050 DN 100

DSINFRA 5,470 DN 30

DWEC 4,615 DN 30

Donga ST 108,000 DN 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,800 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 6,500

DongwonF&B 228,000 UP 7,500

KEPCO KPS 35,700 DN 100

LGH&H 1,276,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 309,000 UP 500

KEPCO E&C 19,450 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,500 DN 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 47,450 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 71,500 UP 600

Celltrion 184,000 UP 4,000

Huchems 21,950 DN 250

(MORE)