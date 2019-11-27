KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 94,300 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 1,000
IBK 11,950 UP 50
KorElecTerm 41,650 DN 400
NamhaeChem 8,300 DN 240
DONGSUH 17,550 UP 100
BGF 5,730 0
SamsungEng 19,200 0
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,365 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 37,600 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 400
KT 27,300 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 DN3500
LG Uplus 13,750 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 900
KT&G 97,900 UP 300
DHICO 5,460 DN 30
LG Display 13,950 DN 200
Kangwonland 30,200 UP 300
NAVER 172,500 DN 500
Kakao 157,500 0
NCsoft 505,000 DN 16,000
DSME 27,050 DN 100
DSINFRA 5,470 DN 30
DWEC 4,615 DN 30
Donga ST 108,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,800 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 6,500
DongwonF&B 228,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 35,700 DN 100
LGH&H 1,276,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 309,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 19,450 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,500 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,450 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 71,500 UP 600
Celltrion 184,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 21,950 DN 250
(MORE)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN
-
4
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border