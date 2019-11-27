KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 DN 1,100
KIH 72,800 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 31,250 0
GS 49,150 UP 450
CJ CGV 37,750 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 13,900 DN 350
LIG Nex1 34,000 DN 500
FILA KOREA 51,400 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,350 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 185,500 UP 5,000
LF 18,000 0
FOOSUNG 8,110 UP 20
JW HOLDINGS 6,670 DN 60
SK Innovation 150,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 21,850 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 46,100 UP 250
Hansae 17,950 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 57,600 0
Youngone Corp 35,950 UP 350
KOLON IND 48,900 DN 450
HanmiPharm 332,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,080 0
emart 123,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 DN 250
CUCKOO 107,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 78,200 0
MANDO 35,450 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 397,000 UP 8,000
INNOCEAN 64,600 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,600 DN 400
Netmarble 89,100 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344500 UP500
ORION 104,000 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 171,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 29,400 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 0
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN
-
4
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border