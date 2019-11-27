(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher on hope of U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Wednesday on hope of a U.S.-China trade deal that may help turn the tide for South Korea's sluggish exports. The local currency lost ground slightly against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 6.50 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,127.85. Trading volume was moderate at about 361 million shares, worth 4.2 trillion won (US$3.57 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 442 to 376.
But foreign investors continued to offload local shares, extending their longest selling streak in over three years to a 15th consecutive session.
On Tuesday, they dumped a net 858 billion won, the largest amount since June 13, 2013.
Foreigners again sold a net 142.6 billion won on Wednesday, while institutions scooped up a net 94 billion won. Individuals purchased a net 17.7 billion won.
Investor sentiment was lifted late last week when U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal is "potentially very close."
He again helped boost investor sentiment Tuesday (U.S. time).
"President Donald Trump said on Nov. 26 that the U.S. and China are nearing the end of their initial trade negotiations and that they are very close to reaching a deal," said Choi You-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.
On Wall Street, major stock indices have been finding new highs daily, with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 55.21 points, or 0.20 percent, to set a record high of 28,121.68 Tuesday (local time).
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December, partly due to the prolonged trade dispute between Washington and Beijing -- the world's largest economies and the biggest importers of South Korean products.
In Seoul, large caps were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.77 percent to reach 52,200 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rising 0.49 percent to 82,700 won.
Top portal operator NAVER lost 0.29 percent to close at 172,500 won, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.82 percent to 123,500 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,177.20 won per dollar, down 0.50 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys shed 1.9 basis points to 1.456 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond lost 3.6 basis points to 1.528 percent.
