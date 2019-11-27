First lady Kim takes in Buddhist exhibition with counterparts from Mekong nations
BUSAN, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook looked around a special exhibition featuring stone statues of enlightened Buddhist saint at a museum in Busan with her counterparts from three Mekong nations on Wednesday.
The spouses of the leaders Laos, Thailand and Vietnam accompanied Kim on a visit to the museum in the southeastern port city.
Arhat statues, believed to be from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), were uncovered at a temple site in Yeongwol, some 204 kilometers east of Seoul, in May 2001. More than 300 statues of the enlightened Buddhist saint were excavated.
Kim and the other first ladies were visiting Busan as President Moon Jae-in hosted South Korea's special summit with ASEAN member countries and its first summit with five Mekong countries.
The exhibition worked as a catalyst expressing intimacy with Mekong countries where many of their people believe in Buddhism.
"The display shows people seeking enlightenment from their daily lives," Kim said. "As that sentiment is shared by South Koreans, I would like to share it with the Mekong countries, where many people practice Buddhism."
The first ladies of the Mekong nations showed interest in the exhibition, saying that they were impressed by the statues whose smiles look peaceful.
After looking around the exhibition, Kim and her counterparts watched a Buddhist dance event.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
4
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai Motor to build $1.55-bln plant in Indonesia