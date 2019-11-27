U.S. flies spy plane over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. reconnaissance plane flew over Seoul and surrounding regions, an aviation tracker said Wednesday, on an apparent mission to collect intelligence regarding North Korea.
The plane, believed to be an RC-135V, was detected in the skies above South Korea's capital city and Gyeonggi Province "on task over the Korean Peninsula," Aircraft Spots posted on Twitter.
It did not specify the exact time of the operation.
The flight came amid lingering concerns that the North could conduct additional missile launches amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States. So far this year, the communist country has conducted 12 rounds of major weapons tests involving new types of short-range ballistic missiles and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Further heightening tensions, the North on Saturday carried out firing drills involving coastal guns on its border islet of Changrin in the Yellow Sea under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un. Calling the drills a violation of the inter-Korean military pact signed last year, the Seoul government protested strongly and urged Pyongyang to stop such acts.
Stepping up its surveillance of North Korea, the U.S. has flown the reconnaissance plane that conducts signals intelligence over Seoul and its surrounding areas more often recently than before.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
4
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai Motor to build $1.55-bln plant in Indonesia