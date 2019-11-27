N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A planned concert tour in China by North Korea's best-known girl band has been suspended for unclear reasons, sources said Wednesday.
Moranbong Band was originally set to kick off the tour in Beijing next week and head to other Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Changsha, as part of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Their visit has been temporarily suspended, a person related to the concert said.
"As far as I know, political considerations played a role. It is hard for the concert to take place early next month," the person said.
Another source said that an advance team or related equipment should have already arrived in China if the concert was going to take place as planned, but no such signs have been detected. The concert venue was also not reserved for the performance.
The group was last slated to perform in China in 2015, when its planned concert was called off at the last minute after China took issue with its performance featuring the North's nuclear and missile development.
The band is led by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's close aide, Hyun Song-wol.
(END)
