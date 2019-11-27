Go to Contents Go to Navigation

EXO returns with full-length album as six-member team

All Headlines 18:00 November 27, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO dropped its sixth full-length album, "Obsession," as a six-member team Wednesday.

The new 10-track album, the first release by EXO since the band's fifth full album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo," a year earlier, hit major online music stores Wednesday evening.

Its title track, "Obsession," is a darkly charismatic dance-hip hop number, laced with hypnotic, mantra-like vocals, according to SM Entertainment.

The album carries a separate Chinese-language version of the title song, along with R&B number "Day After Day," reggae-style "Trouble" and "Groove," which features the flute.

The new album brings together six of EXO's original nine members -- the absentees being Chinese member Lay and two South Korean members currently serving in the military, Xiumin and D.O.

Marking the release of the new album, a special exhibition will open in Seoul's Yongsan Ward on Dec. 9, letting fans enjoy photo albums and other experimental content featuring "Obsession."

This teaser image for EXO's sixth full-length album, "Obsession," was provided by SM Entertainment. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#K-pop
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!