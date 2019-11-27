Man sentenced to death in arson-murder case
JINJU, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A regional court on Wednesday handed down a death sentence on a man who set his apartment on fire and killed five residents who were fleeing the building.
The 42-year-old Ahn In-deuk was detained in April after his arson and stabbing rampage left five residents dead and 17 others injured in Jinju, about 435 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The Changwon District Court made the ruling after eight of a nine-member jury voted in favor of the death sentence for Ahn.
Ahn said he committed the crimes out of anger over disadvantages he allegedly suffered from former employers, hospitals and society, according to police.
South Korea still issues death sentences, but has not carried out an execution since February 1998.
