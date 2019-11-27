Two Koreas draw 1-1 in friendly table tennis competition
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South and North Korea quietly wrapped up a rare inter-Korean encounter in a friendly table tennis competition held in Russia on Wednesday.
The men's team from Seoul beat Team Pyongyang 3-2 on the second day of the Eastern Champions Cup at the Vladivostok State University of Economics and Service.
The victory helped the South Korean team tie the Seoul-Pyongyang match 1-1 after a 3-2 defeat of the women's team the previous day.
The inter-Korean match took place in a calm and quiet atmosphere as the event came in the midst of tensions on the Korean Peninsula stemming from a stalemate in nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea.
The inaugural Eastern Champions Cup, co-organized by Seoul and Russia's Primorsky Krai (Maritime Territory), is a regional table tennis competition of teams from the capitals of the five countries -- the two Koreas, China, Russia and Japan.
Table tennis has played a role in improving the inter-Korean relations over the past decades. The two Koreas joined hands in earning a gold medal with a unified inter-Korean team at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in Chiba, Japan.
The three-day tournament will close on Thursday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
2
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
-
3
Navy to have more advanced patrol boats for NLL missions
-
4
(News Focus) Moon's New Southern Policy 2.0 launched at Busan summit with ASEAN
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model