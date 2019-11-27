Go to Contents Go to Navigation

W58 bln worth of cryptocurrency stolen from S. Korean exchange

All Headlines 21:37 November 27, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- About 58 billion won (US$49.3 million) worth of cryptocurrency was stolen on Wednesday from Upbit, a South Korean exchange, in a cyberattack, the exchange's operator said.

The company, Dunamu Inc., said deposit and withdrawal services were immediately halted after the finding.

"At 1:06 p.m., 342,000 Ethereum worth 58 billion won, were transferred from the Upbit Ethereum Hot Wallet to an unknown wallet," it said in a statement posted on the website of its exchange under the name of its CEO, Lee Seok-woo. "We took action right after detecting it."

The value of the lost cryptocurrency is expected to mark the largest in South Korea. Last year, Bithumb, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, lost some 35 billion won worth of coins in a hacking attack.

The loss will be compensated by Upbit's own reserves, the company said.

It also noted that all cryptocurrencies in its hot wallets have been transferred to cold wallets, which are safer because they are not connected to the internet.

The corporate logo of Upbit (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#cryptocurrency exchange #Upbit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!