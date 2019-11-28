Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition floor leader requests U.S. 'refrain from talks with N.K. before general elections' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National Police Agency cites presidential office as origin of probe into ex-Ulsan mayor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ex-presidential secretary suspected of tipping off police about ex-Ulsan mayor (Donga llbo)
-- Arrest of ex-Busan vice mayor feared to engulf more officials (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors to probe more officials following ex-Busan vice mayor's arrest (Segye Times)
-- Ex-presidential secretary suspected to be behind probe of ex-Ulsan mayor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors suspect presidential office's meddling in regional elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung manipulated stock prices before merger of key subsidiaries in 2015 (Hankyoreh)
-- Budget for children meals unchanged for 22 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul permits first Airbnb for domestic customers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small business owners resort to debt to stay afloat (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North revamps east coast port into naval base (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Mekong nations bolster ties (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to step up economic partnership with Mekong nations (Korea Times)
