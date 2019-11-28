Korean-language dailies

-- Opposition floor leader requests U.S. 'refrain from talks with N.K. before general elections' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National Police Agency cites presidential office as origin of probe into ex-Ulsan mayor (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ex-presidential secretary suspected of tipping off police about ex-Ulsan mayor (Donga llbo)

-- Arrest of ex-Busan vice mayor feared to engulf more officials (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors to probe more officials following ex-Busan vice mayor's arrest (Segye Times)

-- Ex-presidential secretary suspected to be behind probe of ex-Ulsan mayor (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors suspect presidential office's meddling in regional elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung manipulated stock prices before merger of key subsidiaries in 2015 (Hankyoreh)

-- Budget for children meals unchanged for 22 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul permits first Airbnb for domestic customers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Small business owners resort to debt to stay afloat (Korea Economic Daily)

