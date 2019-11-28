(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 28)

It concealed on Nov. 7 that it was repatriating two North Korean fishermen. This was made known to media belatedly -- after they were repatriated -- after a text message on the cellphone of Kim You-geun, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, was accidentally photographed by a journalist. Criticism mounted over the government's secret and quick repatriation of the fishermen despite the fact that the North did not demand it first. Still, the government keeps its mouth shut about a spate of suspicions that include why it tried to handle the issue secretly.