Today in Korean history
Nov. 29
1940 -- The headquarters of the Independence Army of Korea is relocated to Xian, China, from Chongqing.
1987 -- A Korean Air passenger plane heading for Seoul from Baghdad explodes over Myanmar. North Korean agents are accused of carrying out the bombing, and one of them, Kim Hyon-hui, is brought to Seoul.
1989 -- South Korea and the Soviet Union establish consulate-level diplomatic ties.
2002 -- Dacom Corp. becomes the new owner of Powercomm Co.
2012 -- South Korea's third attempt to launch a space rocket from its own soil is pushed back due to problems in the upper second-stage rocket of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1.
2017 -- North Korea tests a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, declaring that the launch marks the completion of its nuclear armament.
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
-
3
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
4
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model