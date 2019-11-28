Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

November 28, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/01 Cloudy 10

Incheon 09/00 Cloudy 10

Suwon 10/-1 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 11/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 08/01 Sunny 20

Gangneung 06/03 Sleet 80

Jeonju 12/-1 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 14/01 Cloudy 10

Jeju 13/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 10/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/08 Rain 60

(END)

