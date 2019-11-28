Seoul stocks open lower on possible delay in U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Thursday as the prospect of a possible delay in a U.S.-China trade deal spooked investors here.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.40 points, or 0.35 percent, to hit 2,120.45 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The weak start comes despite overnight gains on Wall Street where its key index, the Dow Jones industrial average, added 42.32 points, or 0.15 percent, to again reach a new high of 28,164.00 Wednesday (local time).
After the New York stock market closed, U.S. President Donald Trump said he signed a bill into law that calls for U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a move that is feared to have created yet another hurdle in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.
U.S. and South Korean stocks had begun to rally after the U.S. leader said a U.S.-China trade deal is "very close."
In Seoul, most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.57 percent, while steel giant POSCO plunged 1.07 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor was flat, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbled 0.91 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.95 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
