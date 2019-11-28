S. Korean envoy elected president of BIE's general assembly
All Headlines 09:58 November 28, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ambassador for cooperation with the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has been elected president of the organization's General Assembly.
Choi Jae-chul, who was named Seoul's BIE ambassador last month, won the post during an election held in Paris on Wednesday (Paris time), according to the BIE.
Choi, a former ambassador to Denmark, served as the president of the BIE's Executive Committee for three terms between 2013 and 2019.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
