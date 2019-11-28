Nearly 70 pct of listed firms undervalued
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Nearly seven in 10 firms listed on South Korea's main stock market are undervalued amid sluggish corporate earnings, the bourse operator said Thursday.
The price-to-book value ratio (PBR) was lower than 1 for 403, or 67.3 percent, of the 599 companies listed on the KOSPI market as of end-September, according to the Korea Exchange.
PBR, calculated by dividing a stock's market cap by the book value, measures whether it is overvalued or undervalued. A ratio of less than 1 suggests the firm is underrated.
The South Korean stock market has been undergoing a correction period this year amid concerns over tumbling corporate profits, with the benchmark price index remaining range-bound.
The average PBR of the companies, which close their books at the end of December, stood at 1.05 as of the end of September.
Samsung Electronics Co., the world's top smartphone and memory chipmaker, had a PBR of 1.11, and the number of another chip giant, SK hynix Inc., came to 1.24.
Comparable figures were 0.38 for leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co., 0.26 for No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom Co., 0.41 for top steelmaker POSCO and 0.24 for state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).
