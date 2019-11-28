(LEAD) Exports tipped to rebound in 2020 on chip recovery: trade association
(ATTN: ADDS remarks from KITA chairman in para 13, last 4 paras)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments are tipped to rebound in 2020 from this year's prolonged slump on the back of a recovery in chip prices and the global economy, a trade association said Thursday.
South Korea's exports are anticipated to rise 3.3 percent on-year in 2020 to US$561 billion, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said in its latest report.
The figure marks a sharp turnaround from this year's estimated on-year drop of 10.2 percent. South Korea's exports rose 5.4 percent on-year in 2018.
The trade association said outbound shipments of chips, the backbone of the South Korean industry, which accounts for around 20 percent of exports, will jump 10 percent on-year in 2020, leading the overall export recovery.
"Outbound shipments of all of the world's top 10 exporters have suffered a setback this year, except China," the report said. "South Korea, which depends heavily on chips and petrochemical products, was especially affected as they were more vulnerable to price fluctuations."
Exports of chips in 2020 will recover on the back of rising demand from data centers and firm demand for the fifth-generation (5G) network around the globe, KITA said.
Exports of cars are also anticipated to grow on the help of rising demand for SUVs and electric cars in the U.S. market, the report said. But the display and mobile segments are poised to lose ground due to the intensifying competition with China.
South Korea's exports will post further growth once the global economy gets back on track.
KITA also highlighted that the country's diversified trade portfolio will boost its outbound shipments by easing its heavy dependency on the U.S. and China.
Asia's No. 4 economy has been making efforts to forge new FTAs with emerging countries. Earlier this week, South Korea struck a free trade deal with Indonesia.
South Korea is currently working to clinch FTAs with Malaysia and the Philippines too as it seeks to remove barriers with all five of its top Southeast Asian trading partners.
Earlier this month, Southeast Asian states, South Korea and five other partner countries reached a deal on a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
"Due to the U.S.-China trade dispute, Chinese firms also have expanded exports to Southeast Asian countries. But South Korea has increased its outbound shipments to the region as well, which is a hopeful sign," KITA Chairman Kim Young-joo said.
But the association warned that although South Korea's exports will bounce back next year, there are still downside risks, including global protectionism and currency volatility.
"Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump also signed a Hong Kong human rights bill, which is expected to add uncertainties to the trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing," Kim added.
Thus, South Korea must make efforts to diversify its trade portfolio, and foster next growth engines beyond chips and petrochemical goods, he added.
"Exports of products that are considered next-generation growth engines, such as electric cars and rechargeable batteries, also gathered ground this year," Kim said.
"South Korea also needs to beef up its competitiveness in the service segment, which currently accounts for roughly 14 percent of our exports, lagging far behind the 30 percent posted by the U.S."
