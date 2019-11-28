Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea adds 464,000 jobs in Q2

All Headlines 12:00 November 28, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy added 464,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday.

There were 18.68 million salaried jobs in the second quarter, compared with 18.22 million a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The figure represents a decline from the first quarter of this year when 503,000 jobs were created.

The statistics agency said the economy added 162,000 jobs in health care and social welfare, and 77,000 jobs in the wholesale and retail sector.

In contrast, the economy slashed 86,000 jobs and 5,000 jobs in the construction and manufacturing sectors, respectively.

This undated file photo shows a worker at a construction site. (Yonhap)

