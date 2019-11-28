Seoul stocks remain subdued late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks remained weak late Thursday morning as the prospect of a possible delay in a U.S.-China trade deal spooked investors here.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 4.35 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,123.50 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index earlier opened slightly lower despite overnight gains on Wall Street, where the key index, the Dow Jones industrial average, added 42.32 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at a new high of 28,164.00 on Wednesday (local time).
Investors here were apparently spooked as the U.S.-China trade negotiations appeared to have hit a snag.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has signed a bill into law that would require U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a move that could undermine ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, whose end, Trump said earlier, may be "very close."
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.77 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.21 percent, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor advancing 0.40 percent.
Top chemicals company LG Chem slipped 0.16 percent, while top mobile service provider SK Telecom added 0.20 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
-
5
Pro-Pyongyang paper says N. Korea's 'unilateral disarmament' is unacceptable