S. Korea to provide US$5 mln to fight AIDS, malaria
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$5 million over the next three years to an international financing agency tasked with fighting major infectious diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Paik Ji-ah, ambassador to South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva, signed an agreement with Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund, on the deal in the Swiss city on Wednesday (Geneva time), the ministry said in a release.
With the planned funding, the Seoul government will have contributed a total of $12.5 million for the 2017-19 period, and it plans to double the amount between 2020 and 2022, the ministry added.
The Global Fund was set up in 2002 to support a U.N.-led initiative to end major epidemics and is leading a campaign to root out such diseases by 2030.
