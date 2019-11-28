Transportation sector sales rise for 4th straight year in 2018
SEJONG, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transportation sector sales gained ground for the fourth year in a row in 2018 due mainly to an increase in air services, government data showed Thursday.
The combined sales of local transportation firms totaled 146.9 trillion won (US$124.5 billion) in the one-year period, up 3.3 percent from 142.2 trillion won tallied the year before, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Land transportation companies saw their sales rise 1.8 percent to 65.3 trillion won, and storage and other transport-related services posted 28.2 trillion won in sales, an increase of 1.2 percent from a year earlier.
Sales of air transport climbed 10.3 percent on-year to 25 trillion won last year. Sales of sea transport increased 3.3 percent on-year to 28.3 trillion won.
The number of companies in the sector edged up 2.3 percent on-year to 383,737 in 2018, with the number of people on their payrolls standing at 1.13 million, up 0.2 percent on-year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
-
3
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
4
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model