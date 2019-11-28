(LEAD) Sanctions alone can't incentivize N.K. to give up nuclear weapons: ex-minister
(ATTN: CHANGES photo; ADDS quotes from press conference in paras 5-6; UPDATES with minor edits)
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- International sanctions alone cannot incentivize North Korea to give up its nuclear program because the regime is believed to have already secured domestic growth engines that can guarantee minimum living standards for its people, a former unification minister said Thursday.
Lee Jong-seok, who headed the unification ministry in 2006, made the point in his new book, "Demystifying the North Korean Economy," stressing the need for a new strategy in negotiations to end the North's nuclear program.
"Internally, North Korea has already secured its minimal power to prevent economic collapse even under the toughest sanctions," he said in the book co-authored with Sejong Institute researcher Choi Eun-ju. "It is impossible to induce North Korea to denuclearize only by imposing economic sanctions."
Pyongyang seems to have decided to engage in the denuclearization negotiations not to prevent the destruction of its economy but to speed up its growth by lifting the sanctions, the authors said.
"Though the North came out to the talks due to the sanctions, it won't give in just because of the sanctions, since it already has a foothold for survival, if not rapid growth," Lee said during a press conference in Seoul.
"That makes the paradigm of denuclearization first before sanctions relief hard to work," he said.
Nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea have been stalled since their leaders' second summit in February ended without a deal amid differences over Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's corresponding measures.
The two countries held their last working-level talks in Stockholm in October, but the meeting also ended without much progress, with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
"North Korea is undergoing the most extensive structural change in its history across many areas, especially in the economy and society," Lee said. "It is time Western countries also make some changes to their North Korea policy."
The book will hit the shelves Friday. An English version of the book will be also available.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
-
3
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea
-
4
Pro-Pyongyang paper says N. Korea's 'unilateral disarmament' is unacceptable
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model