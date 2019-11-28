S. Korea, Hungary hold talks on defense cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held talks with his Hungarian counterpart on Thursday and discussed ways to bolster defense exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, the ministry said.
Jeong and Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benko also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that calls for the two sides to exchange defense information and experiences, hold defense policy consultations and increase cooperation in military training and technologies.
During the talks, Jeong also expressed appreciation for Hungary's support and assistance in rescue and search operations after a sightseeing boat carrying South Korean tourists sank in the Danube River in May. The accident claimed 25 lives.
Benko, in response, expressed sorrow and offered deep condolences to the victims and their families.
The two sides also discussed security situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe and agreed to make joint efforts for regional peace and stability, according to the ministry.
