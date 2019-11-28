(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks over trade row
SEJONG, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan held working-level talks on Thursday, a Seoul official said, taking a step towards the resolution of their trade row, which has hindered bilateral diplomatic and security ties.
Last week, the two sides agreed to hold dialogue on Japan's export curbs on South Korea, as Seoul conditionally suspended the expiry of their military information-sharing pact.
"Working-level officials from the two countries met at a location in the capital area in South Korea today in preparation for earnest negotiations over trade restrictions," the official said.
During the meeting, the two sides appear to have discussed the date and the venue of possible talks between director-general-level officials from their trade authorities.
In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays, citing Seoul's lax control system of strategic items that can be diverted for military use.
Japan also removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
In response to export curbs, South Korea decided in August to terminate the bilateral military pact, named the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), saying exchanging sensitive military information with an untrustworthy partner is not possible.
But Seoul decided to put off the termination following Tokyo's willingness to hold talks on those economic retaliatory measures.
Early on Thursday, the Seoul government held a meeting of related ministers over the trade row with Japan, and called for efforts to ensure its upcoming talks with Japan can work toward the lifting of Japan's export restrictions, according to the finance ministry.
1
