New EXO album tops iTunes charts across globe
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO took iTunes music charts by storm Thursday with its latest album, "Obsession."
The sixth full-length album by EXO, released on Wednesday, had topped iTunes' Top Album charts in 60 countries by Thursday morning, according to SM Entertainment, the band's management agency.
The 60 countries include Canada, France, Denmark, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Peru and Taiwan.
At home, "Obsession" also came atop daily album sales charts by online book stores and music distributors, including Yes24 and Synnara Record.
The new 10-track album is the first release by EXO since the band's fifth full album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo," a year earlier.
The title track, "Obsession," is a darkly charismatic dance-hip hop number, laced with hypnotic, mantra-like vocals.
The new album brings together six of EXO's original nine members, as Chinese member Lay and two South Korean members currently serving in the military -- Xiumin and D.O. -- are on hiatus.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
-
3
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea
-
4
Pro-Pyongyang paper says N. Korea's 'unilateral disarmament' is unacceptable
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model