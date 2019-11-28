KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,080,000 DN 10,000
KAL 25,400 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,320 UP 20
SsangyongMtr 2,155 DN 75
SsangyongCement 5,570 UP 70
AmoreG 82,100 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 124,000 UP 500
HankookShellOil 331,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,850 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,500 DN 300
LG Corp. 72,300 UP 100
HITEJINRO 28,450 DN 300
Yuhan 217,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 19,050 DN 350
SKCHEM 77,200 UP 3,800
SK Discovery 27,850 DN 4,700
BoryungPharm 16,200 UP 650
L&L 13,550 DN 200
NamyangDairy 465,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,850 DN 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 DN 50
Shinsegae 283,000 UP 16,000
Nongshim 238,500 0
SGBC 37,650 DN 250
Hyosung 79,500 0
LOTTE 36,250 UP 600
AK Holdings 32,050 DN 300
Binggrae 54,800 DN 900
GCH Corp 21,950 UP 200
LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,550 UP 200
POSCO 232,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 91,400 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,650 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,245 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 57,200 DN 200
SamsungElec 51,300 DN 900
NHIS 12,600 UP 50
LS 44,400 UP 350
