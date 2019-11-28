Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 November 28, 2019

GC Corp 127,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 30,550 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,400 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 116,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,340 UP 40
SKC 46,050 DN 250
GS Retail 39,150 UP 250
JWPHARMA 31,300 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,100 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 44,500 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 69,700 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 92,100 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14500 DN100
KiaMtr 44,550 UP 450
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 UP 3,600
SK hynix 82,800 UP 100
Youngpoong 636,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,750 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,250 DN 650
Kogas 38,300 DN 250
Hanwha 25,050 DN 50
DB HiTek 18,950 0
CJ 93,800 DN 600
LGInt 15,050 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,130 DN 70
SBC 16,400 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 28,700 UP 100
TONGYANG 1,465 DN 10
Daesang 23,450 0
SKNetworks 5,710 DN 200
ORION Holdings 17,350 DN 150
KISWire 22,000 DN 50
LotteFood 432,000 UP 7,000
NEXENTIRE 9,000 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 DN 2,200
KCC 218,500 DN 2,500
Ottogi 568,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)

