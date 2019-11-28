KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 21,400 DN 200
DaeduckElec 10,200 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,325 UP 10
HtlShilla 84,300 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 40,100 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 112,000 0
Hanssem 62,700 UP 100
KSOE 122,000 0
Hanwha Chem 18,000 DN 150
OCI 63,300 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 0
KorZinc 412,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,040 UP 100
SYC 53,600 UP 1,800
HyundaiMipoDock 44,500 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 33,650 DN 150
S-Oil 90,800 DN 500
LG Innotek 125,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 53,800 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 74,500 DN 1,400
Mobis 251,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,550 DN 1,250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 DN 200
S-1 94,800 DN 1,000
Hanchem 99,300 UP 2,400
DWS 29,950 DN 100
UNID 47,000 UP 200
KEPCO 27,500 UP 100
SamsungSecu 36,400 DN 50
SKTelecom 246,500 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 41,200 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 71,500 DN 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,250 DN 100
Hanon Systems 10,750 DN 150
SK 260,000 0
DAEKYO 6,140 UP 10
GKL 19,600 DN 100
Handsome 31,950 DN 500
WJ COWAY 92,900 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
-
3
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea
-
4
Pro-Pyongyang paper says N. Korea's 'unilateral disarmament' is unacceptable
-
5
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model