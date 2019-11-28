IlyangPharm 21,400 DN 200

DaeduckElec 10,200 DN 150

MERITZ SECU 4,325 UP 10

HtlShilla 84,300 UP 1,900

Hanmi Science 40,100 UP 550

SamsungElecMech 112,000 0

Hanssem 62,700 UP 100

KSOE 122,000 0

Hanwha Chem 18,000 DN 150

OCI 63,300 UP 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 0

KorZinc 412,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,040 UP 100

SYC 53,600 UP 1,800

HyundaiMipoDock 44,500 UP 650

IS DONGSEO 33,650 DN 150

S-Oil 90,800 DN 500

LG Innotek 125,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 53,800 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 74,500 DN 1,400

Mobis 251,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,550 DN 1,250

HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 DN 200

S-1 94,800 DN 1,000

Hanchem 99,300 UP 2,400

DWS 29,950 DN 100

UNID 47,000 UP 200

KEPCO 27,500 UP 100

SamsungSecu 36,400 DN 50

SKTelecom 246,500 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 41,200 DN 1,300

HyundaiElev 71,500 DN 1,300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,250 DN 100

Hanon Systems 10,750 DN 150

SK 260,000 0

DAEKYO 6,140 UP 10

GKL 19,600 DN 100

Handsome 31,950 DN 500

WJ COWAY 92,900 DN 1,400

(MORE)