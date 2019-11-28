KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,500 UP 6,000
IBK 11,900 DN 50
KorElecTerm 40,950 DN 700
NamhaeChem 8,210 DN 90
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 150
BGF 5,730 0
SamsungEng 18,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 0
PanOcean 4,260 DN 105
SAMSUNG CARD 37,500 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,200 DN 100
KT 27,250 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 UP8000
LG Uplus 13,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 100
KT&G 98,700 UP 800
DHICO 5,520 UP 60
LG Display 14,750 UP 800
Kangwonland 30,150 DN 50
NAVER 173,000 UP 500
Kakao 157,000 DN 500
NCsoft 499,000 DN 6,000
DSME 26,700 DN 350
DSINFRA 5,440 DN 30
DWEC 4,570 DN 45
Donga ST 110,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,450 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 249,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 228,000 0
KEPCO KPS 35,750 UP 50
LGH&H 1,290,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 309,000 0
KEPCO E&C 19,150 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,100 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,450 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,200 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 71,000 DN 500
Celltrion 178,500 DN 5,500
Huchems 21,750 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 UP 2,000
