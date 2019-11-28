KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,000 UP 2,600
KIH 72,000 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 31,900 UP 650
GS 48,650 DN 500
CJ CGV 37,000 DN 750
HYUNDAILIVART 14,050 UP 150
LIG Nex1 34,200 UP 200
FILA KOREA 52,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,385 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 191,500 UP 6,000
LF 17,850 DN 150
FOOSUNG 7,940 DN 170
JW HOLDINGS 6,760 UP 90
SK Innovation 147,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 21,500 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 46,550 UP 450
Hansae 17,600 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 57,800 UP 200
Youngone Corp 35,400 DN 550
KOLON IND 48,550 DN 350
HanmiPharm 333,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,070 DN 10
emart 129,500 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 UP 100
CUCKOO 107,000 0
COSMAX 79,500 UP 1,300
MANDO 35,000 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 64,700 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 31,850 DN 750
Netmarble 89,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S345000 UP500
ORION 104,000 0
BGF Retail 170,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 28,700 DN 700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,100 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 50
